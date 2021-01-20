Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Announces Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company")(OTCQB:GOLXF) wishes to announce the resignation of Vic Bradley as its Chairman and a Director of the Company effective immediately. Management would like to thank Mr. Bradley for his time spent with Golden Lake and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Golden Lake expects receipt of assays of the final 3 core holes drilled in late 2020.

About the Jewel Ridge Property

The Jewel Ridge property is located on the south end of Nevada's prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka trend, along strike and contiguous to Barrick Gold's Archimedes/Ruby Hill gold mine to the north and Timberline Resources' advanced-stage Lookout Mountain project to the south.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

