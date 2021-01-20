A Peek into Worry-Free and Comfy Hospitals

Offering Excellent Medical Services for International Patients

Korea's advanced medical technology attracts many foreigners to visit Korea for medical tourism and treatment each year.

From 2009 to 2019, the number of accumulated patients was 2.76 million with an annual average growth rate of 20.8%.

In 2019 alone, 29,897 Russian patients visited Korea which is a 10% year-over-year growth. The annual average increase rate was 32.8% since 2009.

The Korean Accreditation Program for Hospitals serving Foreign patients (hereinafter referred to as "KAHF") is a program to select and designate Korean medical institutions that offer excellent international medical services and ensure a safe system for patients.

The assessment is divided into two segments: the "Specialized System for International Patients" that assesses international medical services offered to international patients and the level of satisfaction; and the "Patient Safety System" that assesses the safety of the treatment environment within the medical institution.

35 different criteria consist of roughly 150 items for investigation including the medical institution's performance on attracting international patients, whether the institution has a pool of professionals, prevention of medical disputes, ensuring patient safety, patient treatment, infection control, etc. For accreditation, medical institutions must have all items cleared.

Currently, four medical institutions have been accredited and offer excellent medical services: CHA Fertility Center, JK Plastic Surgery Center, HanGil Eye Hospital, and Kim Byoung Joon Ledas Varicose Vein Clinic.

CHA Fertility Center Seoul Station: Delivering Higher Success Rates with Six Decades of Know-how and Latest Reproductive Technologies

CHA Fertility Center Seoul Station is a front-runner that the global medical industry is paying attention to. The Center's research results on infertility in Korea have been introduced in US textbooks as well as the Times. CHA University established the School of Medicine in 1999 and has been fostering specialized professors and researchers, and is making continuous efforts to further advance the health industry including the bio industry.

It is noteworthy that the CHA Fertility Center offers customers the joy of successfully conceiving by utilizing the latest treatments and applying high standards for managing cultivation rooms. By operating the 37 Oocyte Bank, CHA Fertility Center prevents infertility among unmarried women in advance. 50 embryologists are delivering higher success rates of fertilization by bringing their 60 years of know-how and combining it with the latest reproductive technologies.

Website: http://seoul.chamc.co.kr/ru/

Contact: +82 2 2002 0397

Incheon HanGil Eye Hospital: Competence Proven with 230K Patients a Year

HanGil Eye Hospital, located near Incheon International Airport, specializes in treating eye problems. Numbers prove their competence. Annually, HanGil Eye Hospital treats 230,000 patients, carries out 6,000-plus cataract surgeries and 1,000 retinal surgeries. Six specialized centers and a special clinic is in operation where 28 eye specialists treat outpatients in rotation.

Within a single day, patients can go from medical exams to surgery at one location. A dedicated team for Russian patients offers careful and kind guidance thereby providing a comfortable medical environment for Russian patients.

Website: http://www.hangileye.co.kr/russian/

Contact: hangileye@mail.ru

Busan Kim Byoung Joon Ledas Varicose Vein Clinic: Easing Patient's Burden with Non-Incisional Surgeries and Least Invasive Treatments

Located in Seomyeon, the heart of Busan, Kim Byoung Joon Ledas Varicose Vein Clinic has been focusing on treating varicose veins for the past 17 years. Through ceaseless research on the cause of recurrence, Kim Byoung Joon Ledas Varicose Vein Clinic developed the LEDAS applied treatment method enabling the Clinic to offer a systematic and safe medical service. Kim Byoung Joon Ledas Varicose Vein Clinic only carries out "least invasive surgeries" and "non-incisional surgeries" using lasers and injections, easing patients from the burden of recovery.

Website: http://www.kbjledas.com/new/lang/rus-01.php

Contact: +82 51 634 8275

Improve your beauty and self-confidence with JK Plastic Surgery Center

JK Plastic Surgery Center has been leading the plastic surgery market for 22 years since its establishment in 1998. As of 2019, we have seen that over 30,000 customers from more than 100 countries around the world make JK their preferred center. In 2017, we became the first plastic surgery center to be government accredited through the KAHF. Patients can expect JK's signature 'Multi-Disciplinary Approach' as each surgical specialist works together to give the best surgical results.

Website: https://www.jkplastic.com/ru

Contact: +82-10-9738-4052 (whatsapp/ ???.)

Find out more about the KAHF program at http://www.medicalkorea.or.kr, the official website for Medical Korea as well as the official Youtube channel for Korea Health Industry Development Institute (@KHIDI).

Watch the video to check out what KAHF Designated Hospitals offer: https://bit.ly/38ofcS0

Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI)

Haram LEE

medicalkorea@khidi.or.kr