Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2021) - Blocplay Entertainment Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of December 23, 2020, the Company has completed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") through the issuance of 2,141,450 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a price of $0.11 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $235,559.50.

Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The securities issued upon closing of the Offering are subject to a hold period until May 20, 2021, pursuant to applicable securities laws.

The Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), as an insider of the Company acquired 36,360 Common Shares. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of the proceeds of the Offering in an expeditious manner.

