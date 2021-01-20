Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics CEO to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference on Jan 21, 2021

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announced that Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference.

The Heat's presentation will be webcast live at 11:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 21, 2021. The presentation will be open to registered conference attendees, institutional investors and investor relations professionals, who may register to view the live webcast at https://b-riley-oncology-investor-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/signup. After completion of the event, a replay of the presentation will be publicly available under the "Investors - News/Events" tab on the Heat Biologics website at www.heatbio.com.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. The Company's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or pathogenic antigens. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, HS-130 in Phase 1, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies, including PTX-35 which is enrolling in a Phase 1 trial.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

David Waldman

+1 919 289 4017

investorrelations@heatbio.com

SOURCE: Heat Biologics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624982/Heat-Biologics-CEO-to-Participate-in-a-Fireside-Chat-at-the-B-Riley-Securities-Oncology-Investor-Conference-on-Jan-21-2021