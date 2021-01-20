Allied Universal Acquires Atlanta-Based SecurAmerica

SANTA ANA, CA and ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America, recently announced the acquisition of SecurAmerica - a privately held, Atlanta, Georgia-based security company with 49 offices located throughout the United States. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SecurAmerica was founded by Frank Argenbright, a Georgia entrepreneur who, over the past 40 years, has built both security and facilities management companies with operations around the world, beginning with Argenbright Security in 1979. In 2005, Argenbright launched SecurAmerica with the goal of becoming the first US-based, privately held security company to compete globally. His company now operates in over 100 markets with revenues exceeding $467 million and more than 13,500 employees.

"I have personally known Frank for over 20 years," said Steve Jones, Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. "He has accomplished so much in the security industry and to have an opportunity to bring SecurAmerica into Allied Universal is a huge personal achievement and a major strategic goal for the organization. SecurAmerica is a demonstrated leader in the security industry and their people and culture will fit perfectly into Allied Universal and our long-term organizational plans."

In 2015, SecurAmerica acquired American Security Programs, a wholly-owned subsidiary that services cleared commercial and government contracts. The company's government division provides a wide range of asset protection and security services to the governmental sector and commercially clear clients and possesses top levels of federal security clearances and has strong relations with government agencies.

"SecurAmerica experienced great growth since the company's inception in 2005," said Argenbright. "SecurAmerica looks forward to partnering with Steve Jones and his team. It is my belief that becoming part of an organization with the scale, technology focus, and depth of service that Allied Universal offers will afford SecurAmerica enhanced opportunities for success in the future."

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company with more than 265,000 employees and revenues at nearly $9.5 billion, provides unparalleled security services and technology solutions. With offices located throughout the nation as well as internationally (Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom), Allied Universal is responsible for protecting more than 50,000 client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. Supported by vast experience gained from being in business for over 60 years, Allied Universal provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through world-class customer service, highly advanced systems and cohesive technology solutions…Allied Universal is There for you. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

About SecurAmerica

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, SecurAmerica is one of the largest privately-held security services firms in the United States. The company provides superior security services with expertise in high-tech facilities, hospitals, manufacturing/industrial, distribution and logistics centers, major federal agencies, commercial cleared contracts, retail and shopping malls, data centers, utility/energy, sporting events, stadiums and arenas in addition to upscale residential communities and commercial real estate campuses and buildings. Additional information is available at www.securamerica.com

. Media Contacts :

Vanessa Showalter, Allied Universal/PR Manager Phone: 714-619-9744 Email: Vanessa.Showalter@aus.com

Nancy Thompson, Vorticom Public Relations Phone: 212-532-2208 Email: nancyt@vorticom.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624980/Allied-Universal-Acquires-Atlanta-Based-SecurAmerica