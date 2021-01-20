The global poke foods market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 14% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The research report offers a detailed analysis on the pandemic impact, emerging opportunities, and business recovery options for the stakeholders in the consumer staples industry. The pandemic-oriented insights provided in the report also help clients in getting updated with vendor movements, logistics and supply chain operations in the related markets facing direct indirect COVID-19 impact.

The health benefits of poke foods has been a prominent factor in boosting the market growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for organic seafoods and poke foods will also impact the market as well as food products industry positively in the forthcoming years.

By product, the varieties of tuna segment is expected to dominate the poke foods market during the forecast period. Factors responsible for this growth are the growing number of new product launches, comprising salmon and shrimps, and the rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of poke foods.

By geography, North America held the largest poke foods market share during 2020-2024. The region will contribute to the highest growth due to the influx of new vendors and the growing consumption of raw tuna fish.

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the growth map for various markets in the food products industry, while also categorizes the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters. Some of the prominent players in the market are: Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., ECOO Common Foods GmbH Co. KG, FRESHFIN POKE, and HARTFORD POKE Co.

