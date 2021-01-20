Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Cabot Corp., Elementis Plc, and Evonik Industries AG will emerge as major polymer fillers market participants during 2021-2025

The polymer fillers market is expected to grow by USD 11.70 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the polymer fillers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The polymer fillers market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Polymer Fillers Market Participants:

Cabot Corp.

Cabot Corp. operates the business through various segments such as Reinforcement materials, Performance chemicals, and Purification solutions. The company offers mineral fillers produced from high-purity industrial quartz sand used for a wide variety of industrial and contractor mixed applications. They have uniform grain shapes and particle size distributions.

Elementis Plc

Elementis Plc operates the business through various segments such as Personal care, Coatings, Talc, and Energy. The company offers a silicone-free bubble releasing and anti-foaming agent for solvent-based and solvent-free systems, especially in the de-aeration of high filler content wood primer.

Evonik Industries AG

Evonik Industries AG operates the business through various segments such as Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services. The company offers ready-to-use silane, soluble in water, and most organic solvents. This can be used for the treatment of many common cosmetic fillers, including talc, mica, and silicates, as well as metal oxide pigments, such as titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and iron oxide.

Polymer Fillers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The polymer fillers market is segmented as below:

End-user Automotive Electrical Electronics Building Construction Industrial Others

Type Inorganic Fillers Organic Fillers

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The polymer fillers market is driven by rising demand for polymers in APAC. In addition, other factors such as increasing number of stringent guidelines and environmental regulations are expected to trigger the polymer fillers market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

