Technavio has been monitoring the Indonesia retail market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.32 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Retail Market in Indonesia 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the Indonesian retail market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Food and beverages are the leading segments in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

The growth in e-commerce is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06%.

Who are the top players in the market?

CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the expansion of the retail landscape. However, the underdeveloped infrastructure will challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CT Corp., PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, PT Hero Supermarket Tbk, PT Lion Super Indo, PT Multipolar Tbk, PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Circleka Indonesia Utama, PT. Indomarco Prismatama and PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion of the retail landscape will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as underdeveloped infrastructure are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this Indonesia retail market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Indonesia Retail Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The Indonesia retail market is segmented as below:

Product Food Beverages Electrical Electronics Apparel Footwear Home Improvement Household Products Others

Distribution Channel Offline Online



Indonesia Retail Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Indonesian retail market report covers the following areas:

Indonesia Retail Market Size

Indonesia Retail Market Trends

Indonesia Retail Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the Indonesia retail market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Indonesia Retail Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Indonesia retail market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Indonesia retail market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Indonesian retail market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Indonesia retail market vendors

