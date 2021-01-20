The downhole tools market is poised to grow by USD 12.68 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Downhole Tools Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the downhole tools market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in unconventional oil and gas resources.

The downhole tools market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the discovery of new oilfields and refineries as one of the prime reasons driving the downhole tools market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The downhole tools market covers the following areas:

Downhole Tools Market Sizing

Downhole Tools Market Forecast

Downhole Tools Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aker Solutions ASA

Archer Ltd.

Dril-Quip Inc.

General Electric Co.

Halliburton Co.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Weatherford International Plc

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Drilling Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Well intervention Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Completion Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led-growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

