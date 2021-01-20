QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that it plans to resubmit in the first quarter of 2021 its QIAreach SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in people with active infections in 15 minutes.

This comes after QIAGEN decided to proactively withdraw the first submission made in November 2020 for this product to address a chemistry-related issue. QIAGEN believes it has resolved the issue, and data is now being collected for submission to the FDA. The eHub used to read out test results is not affected.

"We are working closely with the FDA to ensure that all necessary information is submitted as quickly as possible so that we can make this product available as a solution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as many U.S. customers have expressed significant interest in using QIAreach to expand their testing capacity," said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN.

QIAGEN launched the QIAreach SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test in November 2020. The QIAreach SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test, developed in partnership with the Australian digital diagnostics company Ellume, is designed to process more than 30 swab samples per hour, providing digital test results that do not require subjective interpretation, and allowing antibody tests to run simultaneously with antigen tests.

QIAGEN does not expect this decision to have an impact on the outlook for full-year 2021 sales and adjusted earnings, as communicated in December 2020.

Please find the full press release here.

