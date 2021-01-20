Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2021) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) (the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a claims purchase agreement dated January 20, 2021 with an arm's length party (the "Vendor") pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% undivided interest in 11 mineral claims units from the Vendor (the "Acquisition"). The claims are located in Carscallen and Whiteside Townships, approximately 5 km north west of Melkior Resources Inc.'s Jowsey discovery on their Carscallen project.

As consideration for the Acquisition, the Company will issue 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.06 per share to the Vendor. The common shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance thereof, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold and silver exploration in Ontario and Quebec. The Company currently owns two properties: the Silver Centre-Keeley Frontier property, located near Cobalt in Northern Ontario; and the Lac Lachance property, located near Lac Windfall in Quebec, and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog property, located near Timmins in Northern Ontario. For further details about the Company's projects and plans please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

