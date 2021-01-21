The electronics and electrical ceramics market is expected to grow by USD 2.94 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market by Application, Product, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increasing use of ceramics for energy storage is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high production costs will hamper market growth.

Electronics And Electrical Ceramics Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the home appliances saw maximum growth in 2020. The market for home appliances is growing due to innovative offerings from home appliance manufacturers worldwide. The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Electronics And Electrical Ceramics Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 51% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The rise in end-user applications such as electronics, automotive, medical, and military and defense will facilitate the electronics and electrical ceramics market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for electronics and electrical ceramics in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

3M Co.

CeramTec TopCo GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

KYOCERA Corp.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Home appliances Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power grids and energy Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical Devices Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Segmentation by Product

Monolithic ceramics

Ceramics matrix composites

Ceramic coating

Multilayer ceramics

Ceramic packaging

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

