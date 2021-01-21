Technavio has been monitoring the gambling market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary. The latest report on the gambling market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 231.63 billion, at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005801/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gambling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Get the Latest Free sample report in Minutes

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 888 Holdings Plc, bet365 Group, Caesars Entertainment Corp., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, and William Hill Plc are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

High penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the ban on gambling advertisements might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Gambling Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The gambling market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, over 42% of the market's growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing establishment of casinos will significantly influence gambling market growth in this region. In addition, the increasing prize money of lottery games led the growth under the lottery segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the gambling market size.

Type Lottery Betting Casino

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America

Platform Offline Online



Gambling Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gambling market report covers the following areas:

Gambling Market Size

Gambling Market Trends

Gambling Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the use of AI in online gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the gambling market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gambling Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist gambling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gambling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gambling market, vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Casinos and Gambling Market- The casinos and gambling market is segmented by platform (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Online Gambling Market- The online gambling market is segmented by type (lottery, betting, and casino), device (desktop and mobile), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Lottery Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Betting Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Casino Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform placement

Offline Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

888 Holdings Plc

bet365 Group

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

INTRALOT SA

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

MGM Resorts International

William Hill Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005801/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/