Customer engagement company Airship and City Service, one of the largest corporate groups engaged in facility and property management and integrated utility services in Europe, today unveiled a new partnership that will streamline communications between its Lithuanian property management company, Mano Bustas and its hundreds of customers across the region. Beginning in January, Airship's Customer Engagement Platform will enable Mano Bustas to automate communication with customers across in-app messaging, push notifications, email, and SMS, offering a better customer service experience by proactively answering common questions throughout all stages of the customer lifecycle. City Service is offering the new services to Mano Bustas clients at a first stage, with plans to roll out the cooperation to other businesses and countries later in the year.

This collaboration is part of City Service's strategic direction towards digitalising and automating their full business processes in order to better serve customers online in a quicker and more efficient manner. By automating customer communications via mobile, Mano Bustas estimates a reduction in customer inbound calls to its customer service centre by more than 30%. "Based on our years of service, we have created an extensive list of frequently asked questions at different stages in the customer lifecycle, so now, thanks to Airship, we will be able to send the answers to their questions on a timely manner before they contact us," said Mindaugas Genys, Head of Mano Bustas. "We expect this will significantly reduce the time our customer service spends on reactive communication, that can otherwise be spent by delivering a proactive contact, checking-in with customers to ensure everything is okay and whether they need additional services from us".

Through Airship's technology, Mano Bustas will also get clear visibility into customers that engage with messages and the actions they take, which will provide deeper insights into customers' preferences. With this information, Mano Bustas will be able to segment their database into smaller data sets to be able to create even more targeted automations in the future.

"Industries in every region across the globe are recognising that engaging customers on mobile is key to providing next-level service for stronger and more valuable customer relationships," said Patrick Mareuill, Managing Director EMEA at Airship. "We are happy to welcome Mano Bustas on board Airship to more quickly realise these goals and generate immediate business value."

About Mano Bustas: Mano Bustas provides administration services for apartment buildings in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda, Palanga, Neringa, Šiauliai, Radviliškis, Alytus, Šilute, Šilale, Panevežys, Šakiai, Pasvalys, Taurage, Biržai and Birštonas, with more than 180 thousand households using the company's services in Lithuania.

About City Service: City Service is a holding company which manages one of the largest corporate groups engaged in facility and property management and integrated utility services in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Spain and St. Peterburg. The shares of the company is listed on the Warshaw stock exchange.

About Airship

Thousands of the world's leading brands rely on Airship to spark closer connections with their customers through highly contextual and relevant interactions. Only Airship's Customer Engagement Platform takes a mobile-first, data-led approach that enables brands to focus on individuals and their needs, not which marketing channels to use. Airship makes it much simpler and more effective to grow customer lifetime value in the omnichannel era.

With trillions of interactions intelligently orchestrated across mobile apps, mobile wallet, SMS, websites, and email, Airship optimizes the entire customer journey across all digital touchpoints at scale.

For more information, visit www.airship.com, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

