Green Finance, the reference media for green finance, organized a WebConference on Tuesday 26th January at 4pm (Paris-time), open to institutional investors, asset managers, finance professionals, but also to local and regional authorities.

"This Web Conference will be the opportunity to discuss the main topics of green finance, including fundamentals of sustainable finance, products and standards as well and its market with stakeholders and regulations", says Bruno Boggiani, CEO Green Finance Strateggyz.

"Jobs from Paul Chahine and Yann Kerhoas of the LGX team will be honoured", continues Jean-Claude Fontanive, President NextSEE.

WebConference Green Finance, Sustainable Finance.

Tuesday January 26th 4pm (Paris-time) Time: 4pm to 5pm

Program :

GLX, NextSee Green Finance Presentation

2021 Main topics

Fundamentals of sustainable finance

Products and standards: Example of green, social and sustainable bonds

Sustainable finance market: Actors and regulations

Questions Answers

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange is known for the Luxembourg Green Exchange, the first global platform dedicated entirely to sustainable securities. LuxSE founded LGX in 2016 to facilitate responsible investment and help redirect capital flows towards sustainable investment projects. This year, LuxSE won the prestigious UN Global Climate Action 2020 Award in the category "Climate Friendly Finance and Investments" for LGX and its contribution to the fight against climate change.

Paul Chahine, Senior Economist Sustainable Finance Research Manager within the LGX team at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Yann Kerhoas, LGX team Manager's, expert in asset management, extra-financial reporting and European regulations.

NextSee is an innovative international agency for integrated strategy consulting and communication including the activities of influence strategies, publications management.

Green Finance is the reference media for green finance in France and centralises best practices and best methodologies to create a real social collaboration among institutional investors; asset managers and finance professionals.

