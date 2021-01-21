The "Russia Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Russia Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2025 Market Outlook for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquids Storage, Pipelines, Underground Gas Storage and Gas Processing is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Russia.

The report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) LNG terminals, liquids storage terminals major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in Russia till 2025. Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country's midstream sector, wherever available.

Scope

Updated information related to all active, planned and announced LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, trunk pipelines, underground gas storage and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

Key mergers and acquisitions and asset transactions in the country's midstream oil and gas industry, where available

Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of capacity/length data

Assess your competitor's major LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, trunk pipelines, underground gas storage sites and gas processing plants in the country

Analyze the latest developments, financial deals landscape and awarded contracts related to the country's midstream oil and gas industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Tables Figures

2. Introduction

3. Russia LNG Industry

3.1. Russia LNG Industry, Liquefaction

3.1.1. Russia LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Key Data

3.2. Russia LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Overview

3.2.1. Russia LNG Industry, Total Liquefaction Capacity

3.3. Russia LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Major Companies

3.4. Russia LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Terminal

3.5. Russia LNG Industry, Liquefaction Asset Details

3.5.1. Russia LNG Industry, Liquefaction Active Asset Details

3.5.2. Russia LNG Industry, Liquefaction Planned Asset Details

3.6. Russia LNG Industry, Regasification

3.6.1. Russia LNG Industry, Regasification, Overview

3.6.2. Russia LNG Industry, Total Regasification Capacity

3.7. Russia LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Company

3.8. Russia LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Terminal

3.9. Russia LNG Industry, Regasification Asset Details

3.9.1. Russia LNG Industry, Regasification Planned Asset Details

4. Russia Oil Storage Industry

4.1. Russia Oil Storage Industry, Key Data

4.2. Russia Oil Storage Industry, Overview

4.3. Russia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Operations

4.3.1. Russia Oil Storage Industry, Total Storage Capacity

4.3.2. Russia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity Share by Area

4.4. Russia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Major Companies

4.5. Russia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Terminal

4.6. Russia Oil Storage Industry, Asset Details

4.6.1. Russia Oil Storage Industry, Active Asset Details

4.6.2. Russia Oil Storage Industry, Planned Asset Details

5. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

5.1. Russia Oil Pipelines

5.1.1. Russia Oil Pipelines, Key Data

5.2. Russia Oil Pipelines, Overview

5.3. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipeline Length by Major Companies

5.4. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipelines

5.5. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Petroleum Products Pipeline Length by Company

5.6. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Petroleum Products Pipelines

5.7. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, NGL Pipeline Length by Company

5.8. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, NGL Pipelines

5.9. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Asset Details

5.9.1. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Active Asset Details

5.9.2. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Planned Asset Details

5.10. Russia Gas Pipelines, Key Data

5.10.1. Russia Gas Pipelines, Overview

5.11. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipeline Length by Major Companies

5.12. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipelines

5.13. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Asset Details

5.13.1. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Active Asset Details

5.13.2. Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Planned Asset Details

6. Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry

6.1. Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry, Key Data

6.2. Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry, Overview

6.3. Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Company

6.4. Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Area

6.5. Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Site

6.5.1. Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Active Sites

6.5.2. Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Planned Sites

6.6. Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry, Asset Details

6.6.1. Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry, Active Asset Details

6.6.2. Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry, Planned Asset Details

7. Russia Gas Processing Industry

7.1. Russia Gas Processing Industry, Key Data

7.2. Russia Gas Processing Industry, Overview

7.3. Russia Gas Processing Industry, Gas Processing Capacity by Major Companies

7.4. Russia Gas Processing Industry, Processing Plant Number by Plant Type

7.5. Russia Gas Processing Industry, Capacity Contribution of Various Provinces

7.6. Russia Gas Processing Industry, Active Gas Processing Capacity

7.7. Russia Gas Processing Industry, Planned Gas Processing Capacity

7.8. Russia Gas Processing Industry, Asset Details

7.8.1. Russia Gas Processing Industry, Active Asset Details

7.8.2. Russia Gas Processing Industry, Planned Asset Details

8. Recent Contracts

9. Financial Deal Landscape

9.1. Detailed Deal Summary

9.1.1. Acquisition

9.1.2. Debt Offerings

9.1.3. Partnerships

9.1.4. Asset Transactions

10. Recent Developments

11. Appendix

