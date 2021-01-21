Gabriel Resources Ltd. Corporate Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of three new independent non-executive directors to the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") effective immediately. In addition, the Company is pleased to report the final decision of Romania's supreme court upholding the annulment of a value added tax assessment levied against Ro?ia Montana Gold Corporation S.A. ("RMGC"), Gabriel's majority-owned indirect Romanian subsidiary.

Appointment of New Board Members

The new appointees to the Board are Mr. Jeffrey Couch, Ms. Anna El-Erian and Mr. James Lieber.

Following these appointments, the Board is composed of seven members, of which three are independent directors. The new Board members will work with Gabriel's existing Board and Management team as the Company advances its arbitration case against the Government of Romania before the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID Arbitration").

Brief biographies of the directors are set out below.

Mr. Jeffrey Couch - Independent Director

Mr. Couch is a financial services executive with extensive experience in the natural resources sector, having advised and raised capital for clients globally, with a particular focus on emerging markets. Currently, Mr. Couch is working with a mining-focused global private equity firm with over US$6 billion under management. He has worked with several financial services firms in Europe, including being Head of Investment Banking Europe for BMO Capital Markets (Bank of Montreal), and has also had senior investment banking roles with Credit Suisse Europe and Citigroup (Solomon Brothers). Mr. Couch also has public board experience on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange and is a director of Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC). He holds both an undergraduate business degree and a law degree.

Ms. Anna El-Erian - Independent Director

Ms. El-Erian (nee- Stylianides) has 30 years of experience in global capital markets having spent much of her career in investment banking, private equity, and corporate management and restructuring. Ms. El-Erian began her career in corporate law by joining the firm of Webber Wentzel Attorneys in 1990 after graduating from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. In 1992, she joined Investec Merchant Bank Limited where she specialized in risk management and gained extensive experience in the areas of corporate finance and structured finance, mergers and acquisitions, structuring, specialized finance and other banking and financial services transactions. Ms. El-Erian was also involved in designing and structuring of financial products for financial institutions and corporations. Since 1997, Ms. El-Erian has been a director of and has been engaged in the financial restructuring of certain Nasdaq publicly traded companies and has extensive knowledge of Canadian and SEC securities regulations. She has worked extensively in structuring and implementing corporate and structured finance transactions in the mining, banking and bio-science sectors. Ms. El-Erian was previously a director and CEO of Surgical Spaces Inc. group of companies, and has been instrumental in overseeing its national expansion strategy as Canada's private healthcare consolidator. Ms. El-Erian was previously on the board of directors of Eco Oro Minerals Corp. and is currently a director of Altius Minerals, Altius Renewable Royalties, Entrée Resources and Sabina Gold & Silver.

Mr. James Lieber - Independent Director

Mr. Lieber has more than 25 years of experience in the strategic management of complex international projects and situations for multi-national corporations, investment funds, organizations and high net-worth individuals in Europe and the United States. Mr. Lieber is the founder and president of Lieber Strategies. From 1997 to 2004, Mr. Lieber served as Director of Corporate Affairs at LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton S.E. He practiced law with Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton from 1994 to 1997. Mr. Lieber holds a juris doctor degree cum laude from Northwestern University School of Law in Chicago, Illinois and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut with honors in art history. Mr. Lieber is an attorney admitted to practice in the State of New York and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Mr. Lieber is a director of companies including LVMH Inc. and DFS Group, as well as of Stanhope Capital, a private wealth manager with offices in London, Geneva, Paris and New York. He is also a director of the French-American Foundation, a member of Panthera's Conservation Council and a Friend of the Foundation for Jewish Heritage.

These appointments are subject to the normal course clearing of the relevant Personal Information Forms (PIFs) in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V). In accordance with Gabriel's existing policies, each new Director is entitled to receive a one-off issue of deferred share units and accordingly, an aggregate of 240,000 deferred share units have been granted to the new appointees.

Romanian Supreme Court Decision on VAT Assessment

As previously reported, in July 2017, an assessment of a liability for value added tax in the amount of RON 27m (approximately $8.6 million) ("VAT Assessment") was levied against RMGC, together with a further demand in respect of RON 18.6 million (approximately $6.0 million) of related interest and penalties, by the Romanian National Agency for Fiscal Administration ("ANAF"). RMGC challenged the VAT Assessment before the Romanian courts requesting, amongst other things, the annulment of the VAT Assessment.

On February 6, 2019, the Alba Court of Appeal (Division for Administrative and Tax Claims) ruled in favour of RMGC's challenge seeking the annulment of the VAT Assessment. ANAF subsequently filed an appeal against this decision with the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Romania's supreme court. However, on December 14, 2020, the High Court of Cassation and Justice handed down judgment dismissing ANAF's appeal and upholding the annulment of the VAT Assessment. This decision is final and conclusive.

Mr. Tanase, President and CEO of Gabriel commented: "We are extremely pleased to announce these additions to our Board and, on behalf of the Company, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Ms. El-Erian, Mr. Couch and Mr. Lieber. These new Board members have extensive knowledge and in-depth industry experience across a range of disciplines and we look forward to their insights and contributions as Gabriel moves through the final phase of the ICSID Arbitration proceedings.

We are also happy to announce the positive conclusion to the legal challenges related to the VAT Assessment. The Company has always considered that the VAT Assessment was without merit and fundamentally flawed, and is pleased with the positive and final resolution of this matter."

About Gabriel

About Gabriel

Gabriel is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's principal focus has been the exploration and development of the Ro?ia Montana gold and silver project in Romania. The Rosia Montana Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Europe, is situated in the South Apuseni Mountains of Transylvania, Romania, an historic and prolific mining district that since pre-Roman times has been mined intermittently for over 2,000 years. The exploitation license for the Rosia Montana Project is held by Ro?ia Montana Gold Corporation S.A., a Romanian company in which Gabriel owns an 80.69% equity interest, with the 19.31% balance held by Minvest Ro?ia Montana S.A., a Romanian state-owned mining company.

Upon obtaining the License in June 1999, the Group focused substantially all of their management and financial resources on the exploration, feasibility and subsequent development of the Rosia Montana Project. Despite the Company's fulfilment of its legal obligations and its development of the Rosia Montana Project as a high-quality, sustainable and environmentally-responsible mining project, using best available techniques, Romania has blocked and prevented implementation of the Rosia Montana Project without due process and without compensation. Accordingly, the Company's current core focus is the ICSID Arbitration. For more information please visit the Company's website at www.gabrielresources.com.

