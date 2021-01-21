The automotive fog lights market is poised to grow by USD 43.73 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005463/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Fog Lights Market 2021-2025
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the automotive fog lights market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and advancements in efficient lighting.
The automotive fog lights market analysis includes the end-user and geography landscape. This study identifies the all-feature headlamps as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive fog lights market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive fog lights market covers the following areas:
Automotive Fog Lights Market Sizing
Automotive Fog Lights Market Forecast
Automotive Fog Lights Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- General Electric Co.
- HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA
- Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Magna International Inc.
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM Licht AG
- SL Corp.
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Automotive Active Safety System Market- The automotive active safety system market is segmented by safety features (ABS, LDWS, ESC, ACC, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Start-stop Battery Market- The start-stop battery market is segmented by technology (lead-acid battery, lithium-ion battery, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- OEM Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aftermarket Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- General Electric Co.
- HELLA GmbH Co. KGaA
- Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Magna International Inc.
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM Licht AG
- SL Corp.
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005463/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/