Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Launches Its First Electric Fleet Vehicle

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. ("Spark" or "Company") is pleased to announce the arrival of its first electric fleet vehicle. The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV was delivered on December 21, 2020 to Spark Power's Vaughan, Ontario branch.

This introduction is another step forward in Spark's ongoing commitment to building a stronger and more sustainable future, as part of the Company's Spark100 program. This initiative is dedicated to inspiring positive, long-term social and environmental change that will better serve its employees, customers, and communities, now and over the next century.

"We are very excited about this next step in Spark Power's commitment to sustainability," says Sean Drygas, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, Strategy & Sustainability at Spark Power. "The future of transportation is electric. Spark will be taking a leading role in the transformation, both within our own fleet and in helping our customers electrify theirs, as their Trusted Partner in Power."

Scott Rawson, Business Development Manager at Spark Power, is the first driver in the Company to receive an electric fleet vehicle. "It handles great," says Rawson, adding, "I'm very impressed and excited to be the first 'plugged in' member of the fleet."

The Company worked with local decal provider, Turbo Images, to create a rear bumper sticker that reads "Proudly Electrifying our Fleet". These stickers will help to identify all future electric fleet vehicles.

"As Spark continues to consolidate its fleet across Canada and the U.S., we are also looking to optimize it," says Marie Marra, Fleet and Facility Manager at Spark Power. "We are always considering the safety and efficiency of our fleet and those that depend on our Company vehicles," she says. "By integrating electric vehicles, we can not only reduce our carbon footprint, but also save on costs."

About Spark Power

Spark Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at?www.sparkpowercorp.com.

