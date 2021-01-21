EQ Inc. Announces $4 Million of New Client Engagements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ" or the "Corporation") a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce new commitments for data-driven marketing projects totaling more than $4 million for 2021. After successful proofs of concept in 2020, the clients have agreed to spend a minimum of $4 million on new projects in 2021 that incorporate EQ's data analysis and insights tools as well as its targeted media buying platform.

"Our largest and most sophisticated customers are committing to annual engagements with EQ based on the strength of our tools and the results they drive," said Joe Strolz, Chief Operating Officer at EQ. "With an enviable data-science and software engineering team, EQ has built a set of software tools that allow businesses to deeply understand their target customers and more effectively drive loyalty, share of wallet, and new customer acquisition."

The Company continues to execute on growing its data platform. EQ's early 2021 pipeline is stronger than it has ever been, reflecting both the need for intelligent data solutions and the strength of EQ's SaaS tools. The early momentum in client commitments paired with an accelerating pipeline of similar opportunities bodes well for 2021 as businesses increasingly leverage EQ's data and AI tools to more effectively execute their customer engagement strategies and digital marketing tactics.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

