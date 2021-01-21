Technavio has been monitoring the higher education m-learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.44 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the higher education m-learning market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The non-learning applications are the leading segment in the market.

The rise in gamification of m-learning is the major trends in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 22%.

Adobe Inc., City Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Instructure Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Group LLC, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the growing demand for virtual schools. However, the increase in the number of free online courses will challenge growth.

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., City Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Instructure Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Group LLC, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for virtual schools will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as an increase in the number of free online courses are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this higher education m-learning market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Higher Education M-learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The higher education m-learning market is segmented as below:

Type Non-learning Applications Learning Applications

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Higher Education M-learning Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The higher education m-learning market report covers the following areas:

Higher Education M-learning Market Size

Higher Education M-learning Market Trends

Higher Education M-learning Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in gamification of m-learning as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education m-learning market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Higher Education M-learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist higher education m-learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the higher education m-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the higher education m-learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of higher education m-learning market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Non-learning applications Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Learning applications Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

City Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Instructure Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

PowerSchool Group LLC

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

