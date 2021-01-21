Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the Company's 2020 Year-End Shareholder Letter, which was released on January 19th. "We haven't done very many shareholder letters in the past, but 2020 was such a disruptive and unfortunate year, so we felt we had to make a personal connection with our investors," shared Goldstein before elaborating on the challenges addressed in the letter, which include supply chain disruptions and downward pressure from a convertible debenture.

"We used that money to buy 40% of Grapheton, a super neuromedical startup in San Diego," said Goldstein regarding the debenture. "Finally, on December 30th or 31st, the debenture holder was completely sold out of our stock and the downward pressure quit," he continued. "We're starting to climb back up to where we deserve to be in my opinion."

"Is it safe to say that you currently have no more toxic notes?" asked Jolly. "Absolutely, none. No more outside debt at all," said Goldstein.

Jolly then asked about recent Grapheton updates. "Grapheton is teaming with a company that works directly for the US Airforce, as well as the Army, to make wearable sensors," shared Goldstein, adding that the sensors will measure cortisol levels, which indicate stress. "It's very important to know what the stress levels are for the soldiers," he added. Goldstein also shared that the products developed by Grapheton may have additional applications for soldiers, including spinal cord injury repair, enhanced exoskeleton devices, advanced prosthetics, and post-service care.

The conversation then turned to the difference between Elon Musk's Neuralink technology and Grapheton's neuro-science applications. "Grapheton is working on repairing injuries, treating medical conditions, and developing a neuro-muscular interface," explained Goldstein, adding that Neuralink is primarily focused on developing a brain to computer interface.

"Episodic conditions like depression, suicidal thoughts, and impending heart attacks, are all things that can be monitored if you look at the hormones or chemicals in a person's sweat or saliva," shared Goldstein, noting that this is an area where Grapheton excels.

"Do you believe Grapheton will be one of your fastest growing revenue companies in the next two to three quarters?" asked Jolly. "Absolutely," said Goldstein. "They are producing product and actual income," he explained, noting that Grapheton's patents, inventions, and products are components that are necessary in a number of futuristic health improvements. "They're going to be making money in the very near future."

"What is the best strategy for sending out refueling stations in space?" asked Jolly. Goldstein shared that fusion offers 10 million times more energy than current chemical fuels and can be generated by water, while fission is less effective and requires uranium.

To close the interview, Goldstein elaborated on the potential of the Company's numerous projects as they continue to advance and move forward throughout 2021.

