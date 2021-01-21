The information services market is poised to grow by USD 50.34 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the information services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by use of information services for risk management.

The information services market analysis includes the type and geography landscape. This study identifies the provision of customer-centric solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the information services market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The information services market covers the following areas:

Information Services Market Sizing

Information Services Market Forecast

Information Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AGS Corp.

Bloomberg LP

FeedSyndicate LLC

ProQuest LLC

RELX Plc

Research Solutions Inc.

S&P Global Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

United Press International Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

News syndicates Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Libraries and archives Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

