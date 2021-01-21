Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") announces results from a second campaign of soil sampling focused over the new gold trend identified and announced September 17, 2020 on its Lati 2 Permit. The Lati 2 permit is located in central Burkina Faso, 150 kilometres west of the country's capital.

The Lati 2 Permit has very extensive artisanal dry pan workings covering a collective area of 3 square kilometres. Efforts taken last summer to narrow the search and identify high priority drill targets identified a new, northwest-oriented, gold trend that is at least 850 metres long (open at both ends) and 75-100 metres wide, as defined by lines of continuous soil channels and limited drilling. Included in this trend was a 5-metre long continuous soil sample grading 22.5 g/t Au and a historic, near-surface drill hole intercept of 12 metres grading 2.5 g/t Au.

Subsequently the Company conducted a 3-week sampling program in October 2020 focused on the gold trend with seven infill and extension lines of continuous soil trench sampling. The results of this program saw the anomaly grow to 1 kilometre long, varying from 12 metres to 200 metres wide. One of the 5m long, continuous soil samples, returned 7.8 g/t Au. This is a justifiable drill target. The Company is designing plans to test the trend with reverse circulation drilling.

Mali Update

In further news, work on Djimbala is progressing well with over 75% of the planned 623 auger drill holes completed over the Djilefing and Forela targets. The Djilefing target covers 2.5 kilometres by 2 kilometres of artisanal workings that indicate at least three northly to northeast-oriented trends of gold mineralization. Some 300 metres north of the permit, along a northerly extension of the Djilefing target, previous drill holes returned 2.59 g/t Au over 6 metres. As well, the 1.5 kilometre long, north-trending Forela target area, also aligns with drilling 300 metres north of the Djimbala Permit that returned drill intercepts of 12.65 g/t Au over 3 metres, 6.11 g/t Au over 5 metres, 5.53 g/t Au over 3 metres and 4.75 g/t Au over 6 metres. The auger program should be completed before the end of the month. Samples are being delivered to the SGS laboratory in Bamako and will be subject to bulk leach, to determine gold content. Results will be reported when available.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley",

President and CEO

For further information, please contact: Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711

Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in



National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72522