Technavio has been monitoring the automotive vents market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.30 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive vents market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the component, which is the leading segment in the market?

Automotive electronics is the leading segment in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

The advances in membrane technology are the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.

Who are the top players in the market?

CARY PRODUCTS COMPANY INC., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Hangzhou, PRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., Interstate Specialty Products Inc., LTI Atlanta, NOVARES, Pan Asian Microvent Tech(Changzhou)Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., W. L. Gore Associates Inc. is the top player in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growth of automotive electronics. However, Standardization of vent quality will challenge growth.

How big is the APAC market?

59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CARY PRODUCTS COMPANY INC., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., Interstate Specialty Products Inc., LTI Atlanta, NOVARES, Pan Asian Microvent Tech(Changzhou)Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., and W. L. Gore Associates Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of automotive electronics offers immense growth opportunities, factors such as the increasing availability of counterfeit products are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive vents market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Vents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The automotive vents market is segmented as below:

Component Electronics Electrical Motors Lighting Powertrain Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Automotive Vents Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive vents market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Vents Market Size

Automotive Vents Market Trends

Automotive Vents Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advances in membrane technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive vents market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Vents Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive vents market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive vents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive vents market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive vents market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Automotive electronics Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive electrical motors Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive lighting Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive powertrain Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CARY PRODUCTS COMPANY INC.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Filtration Group Corp.

Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd.

Interstate Specialty Products Inc.

LTI Atlanta

NOVARES

Pan Asian Microvent Tech (Changzhou) Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

W. L. Gore Associates Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

