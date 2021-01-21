The electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test equipment market is expected to grow by USD 519.09 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The augmented production of smartphones is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the necessity for price-sensitive and multiple technology solutions might hamper growth.
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Test Equipment Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the automotive segment in 2020. Factors such as the increasing sales of electric vehicles and growing advances in connected and wireless technologies are driving the demand for EMC test equipment in the automotive industry. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Test Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 53% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The market growth in the region is driven by the growth of end-user industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and others.
Companies Covered:
- AMETEK Inc.
- Anritsu Corp.
- AR Inc.
- Com-Power Corp.
- ESCO Technologies Inc.
- Frankonia Germany EMC Solutions GmbH
- GAUSS INSTRUMENTS International GmbH
- Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd.
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG
