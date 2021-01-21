Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2021) - The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLES), owner of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. (4Less), Inc. a premier online marketplace for automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories in the U.S., is pleased to announce the launch of a strategic partnership with Commerce Pundit, an industry-leading e-commerce solutions and digital marketing company. This partnership will foster the development of The 4Less Group's next-generation marketplace platform development project.

With technology playing a critical role in every aspect of the business world, 4Less recognizes their need to partner with a major full-service e-commerce solutions provider.

Hiren Modi, Co-Founder & COO at Commerce Pundit, commented on the announcement, "The 4Less marketplace will certainly bring radical change to the automotive parts industry." Modi continues on, "with our vast team of experienced e-commerce professionals our goal is to create AutoParts4Less.com into the leading automotive marketplace in the United States and worldwide."

The 4Less Group chose Commerce Pundit as their marketplace solutions provider to accelerate the development of the Auto Parts 4 Less marketplace, AutoParts4less.com. Commerce Pundit has expertise and experience with B2B, B2C and the entire e-commerce marketplace solutions including serving as a one-stop solution for web development and marketing needs.

Tim Armes, CEO of the for The 4Less Group states, "Success for any digital marketplace project depends not only on the selection of the best-in-class technology solutions but also best-in-class services to ensure the successful deployment and integration of those solutions. Partnering with Commerce Pundit, combining their skills and expertise of strong e-commerce and marketplace knowledge, will undoubtedly bring about significant benefits to the Auto Parts 4Less marketplace."

Commerce Pundit Strengths and Expertise

With a team of over 300+ e-commerce professionals and offices in the United States, India and China, Commerce Pundit has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions that allow their businesses partners to thrive and grow.

The biggest challenge for any online business is to have a secure and robust platform that is both fast and scalable. Having an IT partner like Commerce Pundit is vital. Their team of cloud architecture and DevOps engineers are highly experienced at building powerful and stable infrastructures able to flawlessly scale to handle any amount of traffic.

Additionally, Commerce Pundit brings outstanding levels of various technical expertise to the table including highly experienced teams of frontend and backend developers, project managers, business analysts, quality assurance experts and delivery managers. Commerce Pundit is also a Google Partner and Microsoft Ads Partner with Facebook and Amazon certified executives within their digital marketing department.

Further details of the strategic partnership are expected to be released in an 8k over the coming weeks.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.: (OTC Pink: FLES)

With the acquisition of the URL AutoParts4Less.com, The 4Less Group, Inc. is focusing all of their efforts and resources on building out a flagship multi-vendor automotive parts marketplace with the potential to list and sell literally millions of parts that will include automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories, targeted "niche" web sites and potentially a used auto parts exchange one day as well.



Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

