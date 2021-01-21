Restaurant & Foodservice Show: Learn How to Optimize Your Menu During Clarion Events' Next Digital Forum for Restaurant & Foodservice Professionals

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2021 / Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group's next Digital Forum for restaurant, foodservice and catering professionals will focus on Menu Development with sessions on Optimize Your Menu, Optimize Your Sales; and How Back Office, Efficient Production and Ghost Kitchens can Bolster Business. Register now for these two one-hour presentations taking place on Tuesday, February 2nd. This webinar series is part of a six-part Digital Forum focused on the most pressing topics facing the industry including Takeout & Delivery, Online Ordering, Marketing & Social Media, Food Safety, and Human Resources.





"Over the past few months, it has become clear that new offerings in menu items, production, and new alternate distribution channels of products is a way to increase revenues, reduce costs and expand your operations," said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "We are looking forward to hearing from Rob Grimes with the IFBTA and the panel of industry experts who will provide insight on the best ways to optimize your menu for optimized sales."

The series will begin at 11:00 AM ET with a one-hour discussion on Optimize Your Menu: Optimize Your Sales with Mark Mears, CMO of Saladworks; Ype von Hengst, Co-Founder/Executive Chef of Silver Diner Development, LLC; and moderated by Rob Grimes, CEO of the IFBTA. Often times, operators believe a robust menu will provide customers with options to satisfy any craving. What tends to happen though, is a menu filled with high-cost items that are rarely sold and a list of options so long that customers are overwhelmed by the choices. And then, add in the limitations and challenges of delivery and takeout made top-of-mind by COVID, menu optimization and planning are key. Click here to register.

At 2:00 pm ET a dynamic panel will discuss How Back Office, Efficient Production, and Ghost Kitchens Can Bolster Your Business with Geoff Alexander, President & CEO of WowBao; Aaron Noveshen, Founder & CEO of Starbird; and moderated by Rob Grimes, CEO of the IFBTA. Commissaries, Ghost and Dark kitchens have become key terms in foodservice, but how do you know if becoming one or using one is right for business? In this session, speakers will discuss the ways in which these various considerations, alternatives (and their potential challenges) work together to increase sales and engagement with your customers. Click here to register.

There will be four additional Digital Forums in the series in the coming months. On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 - Online Ordering Digital Forum, with sessions to focus on Utilizing Online Ordering to Gain Long-term Customers; and How Online Ordering Gives Your Brand a Leg Up. On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 the Marketing & Social Media Digital Forum will start with The Marketing Advantage: How Increased Engagement Increase Sales Marketing; and conclude with Where Social Media and Foodservice Meet. On Tuesday, October 5, 2021 will be the Food Safety Digital Forum with sessions on Ensuring All are Safe with Food Safety; and How Customer Expectations are Met with Food Safety. On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 the focus will be on Human Resources and sessions will include Identify, Recruit and Engage with Employees with Ease; and How HRIS Automates the HR Process. Click here for updates on speakers and registration information.

The Digital Forums are being produced by EventEd (formerly TechBytes) and education is curated by the International Food & Beverage Technology Association (IFBTA) to represent all facets of food and beverage including technology, operations, marketing, and more. Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group is expanding its partnership with EventEd to develop foodservice operations-focused subjects and content for its conferences. EventEd specializes in the development, implementation, coordination, and management of top-notch thought leadership and networking experiences for the global foodservice, hospitality, and retail industries.

Call for papers is now open for our International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, July 18-20, 2021 at the Javits Center. To learn more and apply for a speaking slot at the show, review our Interested in Speaking page today! The deadline for submissions is February 19th.

The six forums are produced by Clarion Events, who produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Forums are part of the Food & Beverage Group which include the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, Healthy Food Expo, CoffeeFest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events, backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

