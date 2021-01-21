The frozen snack food market is expected to grow by USD 11.30 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The rise in the launch of products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the frequent product recalls will hamper the market growth.
Frozen Snack Food Market: Product Landscape
Vendors are increasingly launching products in the frozen meat snacks segment. These launches have a positive impact on the global market. Vendors operating in the global frozen snack food market are concentrating on introducing highly nutritious frozen snacks. For instance, in October 2019, Tyson Foods Inc, introduced Air Fried Chicken that includes Fried Chicken Breast Strips, Air Fried Chicken Breast Fillets, and Air Fried Chicken Nuggets, all of which are free of antibiotics. The frozen snack food market share growth by the meat, poultry, and seafood market will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments.
Frozen Snack Food Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing consumer demand for frozen snacks and the expansion of the distribution capability of vendors will significantly drive the frozen snack food market growth in this region over the forecast period. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for frozen snack food in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- McCain Foods Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- NewForrest Fingerfood BV
- Nomad Foods Ltd.
- Rich Products Corp.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
