The Parkinson's disease (PD) drugs market is poised to grow by USD 1.57 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121006049/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Parkinsons Disease (PD) Drugs Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the Parkinson's disease (PD) drugs market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new drug launches.

The Parkinson's disease (PD) drugs market analysis includes drug class and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in the geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the Parkinson's disease (PD) drugs market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Parkinson's disease (PD) drugs market covers the following areas:

Parkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs Market Sizing

Parkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs Market Forecast

Parkinson's Disease (PD) Drugs Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eisai Co. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB SA

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market - The hepatitis C drug market is segmented by product (combination therapy and monotherapy), geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market - The cancer gene therapy market is segmented by therapy (oncolytic virotherapy, gene transfer, and gene-induced immunotherapy), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Drug Class

Market segments

Comparison by drug class

DA and levodopa-carbidopa Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MAO inhibitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

AChE inhibitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Glutamate inhibitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by drug class

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eisai Co. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121006049/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/