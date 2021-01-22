DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding the authorization of mortgage backed bond issues

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding the authorization of mortgage backed bond issues 22-Jan-2021 / 09:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement regarding the authorization of mortgage backed bond issues DATE: January 21, 2021 T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office to issue mortgage covered bond for one or more issuances, with different series and maturities, and having fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the issuance times in accordance with market conditions, to the extent that the relevant legislation allows, up to EUR 750 million in total or equivalent in any other currency including Turkish Lira, to be sold without public offering, outside Turkey, and to sign, accept and execute all the agreements, to make all kind of applications to relevant authorities and to conduct necessary transactions in this regard. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 92071 EQS News ID: 1162562 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

