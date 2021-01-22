DJ TUI AG: Cancellation of trading of Subscription Rights settled in the form of Depositary Interests ('DI Pre-Emptive Rights')

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Cancellation of trading of Subscription Rights settled in the form of Depositary Interests ('DI Pre-Emptive Rights') 22-Jan-2021 / 12:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS AN ADVERTISEMENT AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT. NOTHING HEREIN SHALL CONSTITUTE AN OFFERING OF NEW SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES. NEITHER THIS COMMUNICATION NOR ANY PART OF IT SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF OR BE RELIED ON IN CONNECTION WITH OR ACT AS AN INDUCEMENT TO ENTER INTO ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER. ANY DECISION TO PURCHASE, SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE, SELL OR OTHERWISE DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES MUST BE MADE ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS OR THE INTERNATIONAL OFFERING CIRCULAR. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A RECOMMENDATION CONCERNING ANY INVESTOR'S DECISION OR OPTIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE OFFERING (AS DEFINED BELOW). THE PRICE AND VALUE OF SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY CAN GO DOWN AS WELL AS UP. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT A GUIDE TO FUTURE PERFORMANCE. THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT ARE NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS LEGAL, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL OR TAX ADVICE. EACH SHAREHOLDER OR PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR SHOULD CONSULT HIS, HER OR ITS OWN INDEPENDENT LEGAL ADVISER, BUSINESS ADVISER, FINANCIAL ADVISER OR TAX ADVISER FOR LEGAL, FINANCIAL, BUSINESS OR TAX ADVICE. TUI AG Cancellation of trading of Subscription Rights settled in the form of Depositary Interests ("DI Pre-Emptive Rights") 22 January 2021 Further to the announcement on 11 January 2021, TUI AG (the Company) announces that, following application by the Company, the London Stock Exchange has cancelled the trading of the DI Pre-Emptive Rights on a multilateral trading facility of the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 11:00 GMT today. A prospectus (the Prospectus) setting out the full details of the Offering, including a full timetable of key dates, has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and passported into the United Kingdom. The Prospectus is available on the Company's website (https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/capital-increase) as well as on the website of BaFin (www.bafin.de) and the website of the European Securities and Markets Authority (https: //registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/). The information in this announcement should be read in conjunction with the Prospectus. All capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement including the important notices below have the meaning set out in the Prospectus. For further information, please contact: Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations, Corporate Finance & Controlling Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/ +49 (0)511 566 1425 Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435 Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823 Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318 Media Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 6024 IMPORTANT NOTICES This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United Arab Emirates, or in any other jurisdiction in which the distribution, release or publication would be restricted or prohibited. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company (the Securities) in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this announcement into jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States. This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the Prospectus Regulation) and the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the UK Prospectus Regulation). The public offering of certain Securities in Germany and the United Kingdom will be made exclusively by means of and on the basis of the published Prospectus of the Company which has been approved by the BaFin and has been passported into the United Kingdom, which approval and passporting should not be understood as an endorsement of any Securities offered. Investors must not subscribe for or purchase any Securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the Prospectus published or the international offering circular issued, by the Company in connection with the Offering, as the case may be (together with any amendments or supplements thereto), and should read the Prospectus or the international offering circular, as the case may be (together with any amendments or supplements thereto) before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Securities. The approved Prospectus is available on the website of the BaFin (www.bafin.de), the website of the Company (https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/capital-increase) and the website of the European Securities and Markets Authority (https://registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/). This announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company. The information contained in this announcement is for background information purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning any investor's decision or options with respect to the Offering. The price and value of securities can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The contents of this announcement are not to be construed as legal, business, financial or tax advice. Each shareholder or prospective investor should consult his, her or its own independent legal adviser, business adviser, financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial, business or tax advice. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on them by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended or the regulatory regime established thereunder, or under the regulatory regime of any jurisdiction where exclusion of liability under the relevant regulatory regime would be illegal, void or unenforceable, none of the Joint Global Coordinators, the Sponsors nor any of their respective affiliates nor any of its or their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, for the contents of this announcement, including its accuracy, fairness, sufficiency, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by it, or on its behalf, in connection with the Company or the Offering and nothing in this announcement is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past or future. Each of the Joint Global Coordinators, the Sponsors and their respective affiliates and its and their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accordingly disclaims to the fullest extent permitted by law all and any responsibility and liability whether direct or indirect, arising in tort, contract or otherwise which it might otherwise have in respect of this announcement or any such statement. Furthermore, each of the Joint Global Coordinators, Sponsors and/or their affiliates provides various investment banking, commercial banking and financial advisory services from time to time to the Company. Each of the Joint Global Coordinators and Sponsors is acting exclusively for the Company in connection with the Offering and they are acting for no one else. The Joint Global Coordinators and Sponsors will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the Offering or any other matter in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the Offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein. In connection with the Offering, each of the Joint Global Coordinators and any of their respective affiliates, may take up a portion of the Securities as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, subscribe for, purchase, sell, offer to sell or otherwise deal for their own accounts in such Securities and other securities of the Company or

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2021 06:24 ET (11:24 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: Cancellation of trading of Subscription -2-

related investments in connection with the Offering or otherwise. Accordingly, references in this announcement to the Securities being issued, offered, subscribed, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue, offer, subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by each of the Joint Global Coordinators and any of their affiliates in such capacity. In addition, certain of the Joint Global Coordinators or their affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps, warrants or contracts for difference) with investors in connection with which such Joint Global Coordinators (or their affiliates) may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of Securities. None of the Joint Global Coordinators or any of their affiliates intends to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do so. No person has been authorised to give any information or to make any representations other than those contained in this announcement and the Prospectus published or the international offering circular issued, by the Company in connection with the Offering, as the case may be (together with any amendments or supplements thereto) and, if given or made, such information or representations must not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Sponsors or any of their respective affiliates. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements included in this announcement are forward-looking. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. By their nature, they involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential reasons for such differences include market fluctuations, the development of world market fluctuations, the development of world market commodity prices, the development of exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. The Company does not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement. The potential reasons for such differences include market fluctuations, the development of world market fluctuations, the development of world market commodity prices, the development of exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. The Company does not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "envisages" or "anticipates" or other words of similar meaning. They include, without limitation, any and all projections relating to the results of operations and financial conditions of the Company and its subsidiary undertakings from time to time (the 'Group'), as well as plans and objectives for future operations, expected future revenues, financing plans, expected expenditure and divestments relating to the Group and discussions of the Group's business plan. All forward-looking statements in this announcement are based upon information known to the Group on the date of this announcement and speak as of the date of this announcement. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations, the Group does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this announcement as a result of any number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties about its impact and duration, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Group, and it is not reasonably possible to itemise each item. Accordingly, readers of this announcement are cautioned against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made on or after the date of this announcement and attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the primary risks set out in that section. Many of these risks are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any further disruption to the travel and leisure industry and economic environment as a result. Information to Distributors Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended (MiFID II); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Securities the subject of the Offering have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such Securities are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the Target Market Assessment). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: (i) the price of the Securities may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; (ii) the Securities offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and (iii) an investment in the Securities is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the Joint Global Coordinators will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Securities. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own Target Market Assessment in respect of the Securities and determining appropriate distribution channels. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: ARI - TUI TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 92076 EQS News ID: 1162354 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2021 06:24 ET (11:24 GMT)