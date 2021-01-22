Technavio has been monitoring the carbon monoxide alarm market and it is poised to grow by USD 305.50 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the carbon monoxide alarm market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The industrial is the leading segment in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing incidence of carbon monoxide accidents is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%.

Who are the top players in the market?

ABB Ltd., Bellman Symfon AB, Carrier Global Corp., First Alert Inc., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Nest Labs Inc., Siemens AG, Trolex Ltd., Universal Security Instruments Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of carbon monoxide accidents. However, issues with false alarms will challenge growth.

How big is the North American market?

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Bellman Symfon AB, Carrier Global Corp., First Alert Inc., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Nest Labs Inc., Siemens AG, Trolex Ltd., and Universal Security Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing incidence of carbon monoxide accidents will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as concerns about the quality of carbon monoxide alarms is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this carbon monoxide alarm market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Carbon Monoxide Alarm Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The carbon monoxide alarm market is segmented as below:

End-user Industrial Commercial Residential

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



Carbon Monoxide Alarm Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The carbon monoxide alarm marketreport covers the following areas:

Carbon Monoxide Alarm Market Size

Carbon Monoxide Alarm Market Trends

Carbon Monoxide Alarm Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing incidence of carbon monoxide accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon monoxide alarm market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Carbon Monoxide Alarm Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon monoxide alarm market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carbon monoxide alarm market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the carbon monoxide alarm market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon monoxide alarm market vendors

