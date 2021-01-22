The advanced high-strength steel market is poised to grow by USD 25.38 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005217/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced High Strength Steel Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the advanced high strength steel market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing global construction industry.
The advanced high strength steel market analysis includes the end-user and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing use of electric arc furnace as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced high strength steel market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The advanced high strength steel market covers the following areas:
Advanced High Strength Steel Market Sizing
Advanced High Strength Steel Market Forecast
Advanced High Strength Steel Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AK Steel Holding Corp.
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Baosteel Group Corp.
- Hyundai Steel Co.
- JSW Holding Ltd.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- SSAB AB
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp AG
- United States Steel Corp.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Refractory Materials Market- The refractory materials market is segmented by form type (bricks and monolithic) and geography (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and the Rest of the Middle East). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Steel Casting Market- The steel casting market is segmented by application (automotive and transportation, construction and infrastructure, mining, power, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automobile Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aviation and marine Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AK Steel Holding Corp.
- ArcelorMittal SA
- Baosteel Group Corp.
- Hyundai Steel Co.
- JSW Holding Ltd.
- Nippon Steel Corp.
- SSAB AB
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp AG
- United States Steel Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005217/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/