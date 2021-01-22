The advanced high-strength steel market is poised to grow by USD 25.38 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

The report on the advanced high strength steel market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing global construction industry.

The advanced high strength steel market analysis includes the end-user and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing use of electric arc furnace as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced high strength steel market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The advanced high strength steel market covers the following areas:

Advanced High Strength Steel Market Sizing

Advanced High Strength Steel Market Forecast

Advanced High Strength Steel Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AK Steel Holding Corp.

ArcelorMittal SA

Baosteel Group Corp.

Hyundai Steel Co.

JSW Holding Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

SSAB AB

Tata Steel Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

United States Steel Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automobile Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aviation and marine Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

