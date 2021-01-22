FactMR: Non Alcoholic Beer Popularity Surging Among Millennials: Study

Rising health concerns combined with an exploding population base and a surge in purchasing power driving vendors to consolidate their footing across the Asia Pacific

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Award winning market research company Fact.MR has published an exhaustive report on the global non-alcoholic beer market. According to the study, the market is poised to expand at impressive annual growth levels in 2021 over 2020, attributed to a shifting beverage consumption landscape. Growth prospects appear highly optimistic for the next decade, registering a noteworthy CAGR through 2031.

The market has made substantial gains in the recent past, with preference for alcohol and calorie free beverages aggrandizing across prominent regions. Manufacturers have found massive revenue pools across the U.S market, with Fact.MR projecting over a fifth of the total revenue generation. Growth is underpinned by rising instances of excessive alcohol consumption related deaths, with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimating the toll at 95,000 deaths annually, costing nearly US$ 250 billion to the economy.

Opportunities are aplenty across emerging economies, with heightened purchasing power shifting the beverage demographics towards healthy drinking. China represents a lucrative opportunity, with over one out of four beers launched in 2016 consisting of low to no alcohol content. India is not far behind, with over two-fifths of the young generation switching over to non-alcoholic beer consumption. Hence, manufacturers are diverting their resources and production capacities towards the Asia-Pacific region, anticipating immense gains in the future.

"Vendors are increasingly experimenting with numerous flavor combinations with the objective of catering to consumers' multisensory experiences in order to acquire a wider share in the global landscape, heightening growth prospects," remarks the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Non-Alcoholic Beer Study

Hops to remain the primary brewing ingredient for non-alcoholic beer, malted grains to acquire popularity

High preference for alcohol free (0.0% ABV) observed amongst the millennials owing to heightened health consciousness

By technology, restricted fermentation to be the primary brewing technique

Supermarkets remain primary point of contact for non-alcoholic beer sales, online channels acquiring major traction

U.K to experience steady Y-o-Y growth underpinned by the paradigm shift towards healthy drinking

Germany to register impressive growth owing to the presence of prominent beer manufacturers, France to follow suit

Japan to account for three out ten non-alcoholic beer sales

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market- Prominent Drivers

Increased prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases are stimulating healthy consumption trends, providing traction to market growth

Stringent anti-alcohol consumption regulations and prohibitions imposed in key countries are likely to stimulate future sales

Surging disposable income levels is heightening preference for exotic beverages, thus providing impetus to the market

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market- Key Restraints

Prohibition laws prevent companies marketing beer with 1% alcohol from effectively penetrating prominent regions

Preference for substitutes such as carbonated/aerated beverages to their greater affordability to hinder sales

Competitive Insights

Fact.MR's coverage on the non-alcoholic beer market includes the following prominent players: Carlsberg Group, Heineken N.V., Coors Brewing Company, Anheuser Busch, Kirin, Suntory Beer, Moscow Brewery Company, Krombacher Brauerei, Big Drop Brewing Co. and Bravus Brewing Company among others.

These players rely on niche marketing as a primary expansion strategy, targeting a select age group of the global population, mostly people aged between 18 and 34 years. Consequently, the market is characterized by frequent product launches, requiring vendors to expand their production and research capacities. Moreover, reliance on acquisitions and collaborations is also commonplace.

For instance, Carlsberg Group has collaborated with Bitburger Braugruppe to acquire the Wernesgruner Brewery in December 2020, to expand their supply chain networks and improve production efficiency. The transition was expected to be completed by January 1 2021. With respect to product launches, Heineken N.V introduced the Heineken 0.0 zero alcohol beer brand in India in 2019.

More Insights on Fact.MR's Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Report

Fact.MR brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global non-alcoholic beer market. The study divulges compelling insights on the non-alcoholic beers market on the basis of material (grapes, berries/apples, malted grains, hops, yeast, enzymes), by type (alcohol free (0.0% abv), low-alcohol (upto 1% abv)), by technology (restricted fermentation, dealcoholization), sales channel (liquor stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, online stores, restaurants & bars, travel retails) across several regions.

