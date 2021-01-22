The dynamic shifts and economic uncertainties across markets have forced businesses to reframe their FP&A activities to drive stability and enhance performance

There is an ongoing need to innovate and enhance agility to respond faster to market forces and adapt to the transformative changes within the financial sphere

Quantzig helps its clients identify and develop new initiatives that support changing strategic and financial goals due to digital transformations

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics and data science services, announced the completion of its recent article that offers comprehensive insights into the Best Practices in Financial Planning and Analysisand examines its role in improving cash flows throughbusiness planning and budgeting.

"Technology has made it possible for enterprises to go beyond manual spreadsheet-based methods and define the methods for extending analytical models for financial planning and analysis," says an analytics expert at Quantzig

Financial planning analytics is gaining prominence across markets as businesses enter a new world of change induced by economic uncertainties and market dynamism. To ensure effective budget planning, reporting, and forecasting amid uncertainties, businesses are now turning to financial planning analytics to drive business performance through data-driven decisions. Moreover, the classic financial planning and analysis models cannot support the dynamic needs of businesses today and must grow beyond the traditional functions by integrating analytical and BI insights. Financial planning analytics aims to maximize the potential of business models by providing the business acumen and insights to drive decision-making across the organization. Partnering with Quantzig can help you adopt a progressive approach to innovation, with continuous guidance and support from financial analytics experts. Request a FREE proposal to get started.

Key highlights-

2021 will witness major changes in FP&A activities across industries, making data a powerful tool for business planning and budgeting.

By investing in financial analytics, budgeting teams across industries can navigate economic uncertainties, analyze possible outcomes, and actively manage change to ensure success.

Financial Planning and Analysis Best Practices

Analyze what-if scenarios to understand the impact of technology on FP&A processes Focus on mitigating business risks and economic uncertainties Outsource financial planning and analysis activities to improve operational savings

As companies seek to drive additional savings and reduce costs, outsourcing FP&A activities has become an imperative for businesses on the leading edge. By investing in best practice processes and financial analytics, business planning and budgeting teams across industries can navigate economic uncertainties, analyze possible outcomes, and actively manage change to ensure success.

