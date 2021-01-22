First Potash Corp.: Announces Closing of Offering

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / First Potash Corp. (the "Corporation") announces that further to its news release of January 12, 2021, the Corporation has issued the final tranche of the Offering of common shares, as defined below, for a total of 76,203,312 common shares at a price of $0.000161 per share for a total amount of $12,268.74 and 58,498,078 common shares at a price of $0.000645 per share, for a total of $37,731.26.

As previously announced pursuant to the Corporation's application to the Executive Director of the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") for a partial revocation of the order issued by the BCSC dated July 17, 2013 (the "BC CTO"), and its application to the Executive Director of the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") to vary a cease trade order issued by the ASC on October 16, 2013 (the "AB CTO"), on December 16, 2020, the BCSC issued a partial revocation order (the "Partial Revocation Order") of the BC CTO and the ASC issued a variation order (the "Variation Order") varying the AB CTO. The Partial Revocation Order and the Variation Order each permit the Corporation to distribute: (i) up to 90,294,822 common shares of the Corporation, at a subscription price of $0.000161 per common share; and (ii) up to 85,988,419 common shares of the Corporation, at a subscription price of $0.000645 per common share (the "Offering".

The common shares are subject to a statutory four month hold period and the BC CTO and the AB CTO.

For further information contact;

First Potash Corp.

Attention: Lorilee Kozuska

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 562-5516

E-mail: lkozuska@me.com

SOURCE: First Potash Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625455/Announces-Closing-of-Offering