Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2021) - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (TSXV: SLG) ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") announces it granted stock options to Officers, Directors and Advisors of the Company (the "Options") exercisable to acquire up to a total of 3,150,000 common shares under the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of ten years at a price of $0.16 per share, the closing price on January 21, 2021, and will vest as to one third each on the date of grant and the first and second anniversaries of the grant. The Options are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

San Lorenzo Gold is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties. The Company currently has two 100% owned properties in Chile: Salvadora and Nancagua. The Salvadora property is being explored for large scale copper-gold porphyry and Nancagua is a high grade epithermal gold property.

For further information, please contact:

Ken Booth

Email: kbooth@sanlorenzogold.com

