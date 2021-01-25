Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2021) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ('RJK' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has discovered a new kimberlite associated with Lightning Lake, and the east-west Schumann Arch Fault, in its ongoing drilling program in Lorrain Township, 9 km south of the Historic Cobalt Mining Camp. The first drill hole intersected 7 m of kimberlite under 1.5 m of overburden terminating in diabase bedrock at a depth of 8.5 m. A second hole intersected 1.3 m of kimberlite and a third hole returning 0.5 m of kimberlite. The intersections are located within an electromagnetic (EM) conductance target associated with Lightning Lake, with the majority of the target underlying the lake. Five holes failed to intersect kimberlite testing the edges of the anomaly. Additional drilling will be done at a later date to define the boundaries of the target. The kimberlite visually compares to the Paradis, Gleeson, Robin's Place, and HSM kimberlites.





Figure 1 - Lightning Lake Kimberlite Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/72758_29f2d8781446fbc0_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Lightning Lake RC Drill Table



To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/72758_29f2d8781446fbc0_002full.jpg





Figure 3 - Master Kimberlite Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/72758_29f2d8781446fbc0_003full.jpg

During the RC drill sampling program for the Gleeson kimberlite, RJK observed that most holes intersected kimberlite under very shallow overburden. The Gleeson target is thicker than the Paradis kimberlite averaging 14 meters compared to 11 meters for Paradis. The orientation of the surface expression of the Gleeson kimberlite suggests an association with the east-west fault structure similar to the Lightning Lake structure. The deepest intersection on the Gleeson target shows a thickness of 25.5 m, and the EM conductance boundary has been expanded to 53.5 hectares.





Figure 4 - Gleeson Kimberlite Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/72758_29f2d8781446fbc0_004full.jpg





Figure 5 - Gleeson RC Drill Table



To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/72758_29f2d8781446fbc0_005full.jpg

Glenn Kasner comments, "We knew the kimberlites in the area were shallow, but observing that there are zones exposed very close to the surface supports our hypothesis that the Nipissing Diamond was likely found within this region. The Lightning Lake kimberlite is our sixth new discovery in the past twelve months, and adds a new control for kimberlite emplacement with the east-west Schumann Arch Fault. We've also discovered Gleeson is much larger than we originally thought. Every new discovery continues to add tonnage to the Lorrain Township kimberlites. We've extended our contract with the RC drilling contractor, Steve's Equipment Services, in order to expand the area of some of our recent discoveries with near 100% recovery of the kimberlites, and also to drill test a portion of our remaining targets. With the RC drill, the Company is able to achieve 2-3 drill holes per day depending on the depth, terrain conditions and travel distance from site to site, allowing for very efficient, cost-effective exploration. RJK will be engaging consultants to determine the best method to process the large amounts of kimberlite material being taken."

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the geotechnical disclosure in this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

