IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results

IDW Publishing Achieves Operating Profitability in Fourth Quarter

Locke & Key Renewed for Third Season

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today reported a fourth quarter net loss per share of $0.20 on revenue of $10.1 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020. For the full fiscal year 2020, the net loss per share totaled $1.54 on revenue of $38.2 million.

Fourth Quarter FY 2020 (4Q20) Highlights

IDW's publishing business (IDWP) increased revenue to $7.7 million in 4Q20 from $5.8 million in 4Q19 led by strong sales of the late Congressman John Lewis's March graphic novels.

IDWP generated positive income from operations of $491 thousand in 4Q20 compared to a loss from operations of $843 thousand in 4Q19.

Netflix has renewed Locke & Key for a third season. Production of S3 is scheduled to follow immediately after completion of production of S2.

On a consolidated basis, IDW narrowed its loss from continuing operations to $1.7 million in 4Q20 from $18.0 million in 4Q19.

The closing of the sale of CTM, IDW's tourism-focused brochure distribution and marketing company, has been delayed due to conditions pertaining to CTM's PPP loans.

CTM's results were reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

IDW's net loss per share narrowed to $0.20 in 4Q20 from a loss per share of $2.29 in 4Q19.

Comments from Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Executive Officer

"IDW generated significantly improved financial results in the fourth quarter. IDW Publishing had an outstanding quarter increasing revenue to its highest level in four years and generating positive income from operations. IDW Entertainment's results continue to improve as we work through the impacts of legacy production financing deals.

"Netflix announced that it will renew Locke & Key for a third season. The first season's compelling storyline, cast, and production values established an outstanding foundation for the continued success of the show. Congratulations to comic book creators Joe Hill and Gabe Rodríguez and Co-Showrunners Meredith Averill and (Executive Producer) Carlton Cuse.

"Looking ahead, IDW is positioned for a strong fiscal 2021. As we deepen our relationships with leading creators, further integrate our operations, and holistically develop our IP, we expect further improvements in our operational and financial results.

"We are in the process of re-registering IDW's Class B common stock with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are working to get that done in the first half of this calendar year, and then will work to get the stock listed on a national exchange."

Consolidated P&L Highlights

(In millions, except net loss per share, unaudited) (Numbers may not foot due to rounding) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 FY 2020 FY 2019 Revenue $ 10.1 $ 8.5 $ 28.4 $ 38.2 $ 42.8 Direct cost of revenue $ 6.5 $ 8.1 $ 40.2 $ 29.5 $ 49.2 SG&A including non-cash compensation $ 4.5 $ 3.7 $ 6.1 $ 17.3 $ 18.4 Non-cash compensation included in SG&A $ 0.2 $ 0.5 $ 0.0 $ 1.1 $ 2.5 Depreciation & amortization $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 Bad debt reserve $ 0.4 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.4 $ 0.0 Interest and other expense, net $ 0.3 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.4 $ 0.2 Loss from continuing operations $ (1.7 ) $ (3.4 ) $ (18.0 ) $ (9.7 ) $ (25.2 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations $ (0.3 ) $ (1.1 ) $ 0.8 $ (4.1 ) $ (1.3 ) Net loss attributable to IDW Media $ (2.2 ) $ (4.5 ) $ (17.1 ) $ (13.8 ) $ (26.4 ) Net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (2.29 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (3.90 )

Segment P&L Highlights

(Does not include corporate overhead.)

(in millions, unaudited) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 FY 2020 FY 2019 Revenue IDW Publishing $ 7.7 $ 5.2 $ 5.8 $ 23.9 $ 20.1 IDW Entertainment $ 2.4 $ 3.3 $ 22.6 $ 14.3 $ 22.7 CTM* NA NA NA NA NA Income (loss) from operations* IDW Publishing $ 0.5 $ 0.0 $ (0.8 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (5.2 ) IDW Entertainment $ (2.0 ) $ (3.2 ) $ (17.2 ) $ (8.6 ) $ (19.8 ) CTM - ((Loss) income from discontinued operations)* $ (0.3 ) $ (1.1 ) $ 0.8 $ (4.1 ) $ (1.3 )

*CTM's bottom line results are reported as 'Net (loss) income from discontinued operations' in all prior periods presented.

Financial Take-Aways

Revenue: IDWP reported robust increases in quarterly revenue year over year attributable in part to robust sales of the late Congressman John Lewis's March trilogy and George Takei's They Called Us Enemy . Book market revenue increased substantially augmented by sales of digital comic offerings and license and royalty revenues. IDW Entertainment (IDWE) revenue in 4Q20 was generated primarily by the delivery of certain episodes of Wynonna Earp, Season 4. Revenue decreased significantly from the year ago quarter when IDWE delivered V Wars and certain October Faction episodes.

Income (loss) from Operations: IDWP generated positive income from operations in 4Q20 despite the challenges of the COVID-19 environment. The improvement reflected the impact of increased revenue including sales of higher margin backlist titles. IDWE substantially narrowed its loss from operations in 4Q20. The loss reflected Wynonna Earp related expenses and the write down of a Dirk Gently related asset. The loss in the year ago quarter reflected the delivery of V Wars and October Faction episodes and an earlier asset write-down.

CTM Media: CTM Media's results were reported as discontinued operations reflecting the pending sale of the business. Pandemic related market changes also drove the quarterly and full year increases in the loss from operations.

Balance Sheet Highlights: At October 31, 2020, IDW's cash balance increased to $10.5 million from $7.5 million at October 31, 2019. Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) increased to $17.8 million from $15.4 million over the same period.

Earnings Conference Call

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern today to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through February 1, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 13715320. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) October 31,

2020 October 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,541 $ 7,543 Trade accounts receivable, net 22,921 43,462 Inventory 3,754 3,313 Prepaid expenses 1,361 1,319 Current assets held for sale from discontinued operations 11,171 5,186 Total current assets 49,748 60,823 Property and equipment, net 410 562 Right-of-use assets, net 771 - Non-current assets Taxes receivable - 513 Investments 25 - Intangible assets, net 52 115 Goodwill 199 199 Television costs, net 2,926 9,388 Other assets 527 372 Non-current assets held for sale from discontinued operations - 5,165 Total assets $ 54,658 $ 77,137 Liabilities and stockholders equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 1,406 $ 2,145 Accrued expenses 3,953 3,036 Deferred revenue 2,385 1,058 Bank loans payable - current portion 14,204 29,242 Related party loans payable - current portion - 4,550 Government loans- current portion 793 - Operating lease obligations - current portion 562 - Other current liabilities 69 2,007 Current liabilities held for sale from discontinued operations 8,540 3,344 Total current liabilities 31,912 45,382 Non-current liabilities Operating lease obligations - long term portion 368 - Bank loans payable - long term portion - 10,500 Government loans - long term portion 403 - Related party loans payable - long term portion 3,750 4,500 Non-current liabilities held for sale from discontinued operations - 683 Total non-current liabilities 4,521 15,683 Total liabilities $ 36,433 $ 61,065 Stockholders equity (see note 4): Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares - 500; no shares issued at October 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019 - - Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 12,000; 9,987 and 7,419 shares issued and 9,467 and 6,899 shares outstanding at October 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019, respectively 93 74 Class C common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 2,500; 545 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019 5 5 Stock subscription receivable - (1,000) Additional paid-in capital 111,379 96,671 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60) (60) Accumulated deficit (91,996) (78,457) Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 519 shares of Class B common stock at October 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019 (1,196) (1,196) Total IDW Media Holdings Inc. stockholders equity 18,225 16,037 Non-controlling interest - 35 Total stockholders equity 18,225 16,072 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 54,658 $ 77,137

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS