The Eastern Company: Eastern Strengthens Leadership at Big 3 Precision To Capitalize on Growth Opportunities

NAUGATUCK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / The Eastern Company ("Eastern") (NASDAQ:EML) today announced that it has appointed Nicklas Lentine to the position of President of its Big 3 Precision subsidiary. Big 3 Precision is a leading provider of turn-key packaging solutions serving a diverse set of markets including heavy-duty truck, automotive, plastic packaging, consumer packaged goods and pharmaceuticals.

"Nick brings more than 25 years of commercial and operational experience in the automotive and commercial vehicle markets, including the last 10 years at Faurecia, a top ten global automotive supplier of technologies for sustainable mobility," said August Vlak, President & CEO of Eastern. "Moreover, Nick's strategic leadership at Big 3 Precision will enable the business to capitalize on its significant and diverse growth opportunities."

"Big 3 Precision's markets are entering into a transformational stage as a result of the accelerated introduction of electric vehicles, continued adoption of manufacturing automation, and exponential growth in product digitization," added Mr. Vlak, "We are excited to work with Nick to realize our objectives with energy and resolve."

About Eastern

The Eastern Company is a diversified provider of custom-engineered components and products. It designs and manufactures industrial and technology products for the commercial vehicle, vehicle accessory, automotive, consumer packaged goods and health care markets. The Company markets its products primarily in North and South America, Australia, and Europe from 20 locations in North America, the United Kingdom, China and Taiwan. For more information on The Eastern Company, visit www.easterncompany.com.

About Big 3 Precision

Big 3 Precision Products offers design and fabrication services to provide custom returnable packaging systems for the automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace, plastic, glass, fiberglass, military and SMC industries. Solutions include packaging trays, bar dunnage, flipper dunnage, shipping trays, specialty pallets, dunnage trays and extend to complex steel racks and racking systems for products as diverse as airplane components to automated automotive seat pallet systems. Big 3 Mold Services offers a full solution capability from product development, preform design, and commissioning of production-ready tools for IBM, ISBM. 2-Step Blow Mold and EBM methods for the consumer packaged goods and pharmaceutical industries. For more information on Big 3 Precision, visit (www.big3precision.com).

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document about our future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules, regulations and releases of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements containing the words "believes," "intends," "continues," "reflects," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "recovering" and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of shutdowns and other restrictions imposed in response to COVID-19 on our supply chain and production and consumer demand for our products, changing customer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of customers, cybersecurity breaches, changes in competition in our markets, and increased prices for raw materials resulting from tariffs on imported goods or otherwise. There are important, additional factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

