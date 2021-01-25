Hanns Wolters International: "The Monster Inside Me" is an Academy Award 2021 Documentary Contender

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Hanns Wolters International is proud to announce its representation of the Lyme disease documentary, "The Monster Inside Me" directed by first-time director and producer Tony C Silva. Other producers include Frances C Martinez, Paull Cho (Tallulah, The Angriest Man of Brooklyn), Hill Harper (The Good Doctor), Ryan Ryker Martin and Courtney Lukitsch. The film is one of the 217 contenders at the Academy Awards 2021.

"The Monster Inside Me" is a documentary that follows a couple who bravely turn the camera on themselves to reveal an intimate and groundbreaking perspective on Lyme Disease. They take the viewer on an unforgettable journey researching the truth, lies and healing behind our modern era's most misunderstood chronic illness affecting more than 150 million people worldwide .

Film Data: 107 Minutes, Color, DCP, Aspect: 1.85, Sound: Dolby SRD, Language: English

Website with trailer: https://www.themonsterinsideme.com/

From a statement by the filmmakers Tony C Silva and Frances C Martinez: "Our film explores the vulnerability of the victims of Lyme disease. It exposes the incompetence of the CDC, the Center for Disease Control. And it follows the human story of families impacted by the cruelty of day-to-day life with this overlooked disease."

"We're proud to debut The Monster Inside Me from our upcoming slate of Prominent Media Group productions. We are thrilled to present this to a global stage to advocate for all those who impacted from this misdiagnosed and misunderstood pandemic. In addition to educating the public, we intend to champion this cause worldwide. It must be seen by sufferers and those who don't know anything about it, as well as educating the public," said producers Hill Harper and Paull Cho, in a written statement.

Oliver Mahrdt, President of Hanns Wolters International is representing the film for worldwide sales and distribution.

To schedule interviews with the director / producers or get the link for your reviewer or buyer please contact:

Courtney Lukitsch

Courtney@GothamPR.com

Gotham Public Relations NYC

212.352.2147 office

or

Oliver Mahrdt

Cell (917)495-5887

Email: oliver.mahrdt@gmail.com

https://www.thewrap.com/oscars-documentary-race-tops-200-entries-to-shatter-old-record-exclusive/

https://pro.imdb.com/title/tt6714754?rf=cons_tt_contact&ref_=cons_tt_contact

CONTACT:

Oliver Mahrdt

Senior Agent / President

Hanns Wolters International Inc.

353 West 48th St., #312

New York, NY 10036, USA

Tel (212)714-0100

Cell (917)495-5887

www.hannswolters.com

SOURCE: Hanns Wolters International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/625818/The-Monster-Inside-Me-is-an-Academy-Award-2021-Documentary-Contender