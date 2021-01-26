Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Ausgezeichnet! East Africa Metals - Ausbruch und Rallye?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGSL ISIN: NL0009805522 Ticker-Symbol: YDX 
Tradegate
26.01.21
09:29 Uhr
53,07 Euro
-0,54
-1,01 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
YANDEX NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YANDEX NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,0854,0809:45
53,0454,0309:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
YANDEX NV
YANDEX NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YANDEX NV53,07-1,01 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.