JBT Corporation: JBT Introduces New NEOCAT Chiller With Patented Clean-in-Place Technology

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / JBT Protein North America, a division of JBT Corporation (NYSE:JBT), today announced the launch of its new whole bird chiller, the C.A.T. NEOCAT Chiller featuring patented Clean-in-Place technology.



JBT C.A.T. NEOCAT Chiller

The NEOCAT Chiller is an auger-style immersion chiller available in multiple sizes to either decrease footprint by 30% or increase yield (within existing footprint) by 30%.

"In whole bird processing plants space is often at a premium, so increasing chilling capacity was nearly impossible - until now. With the NEOCAT Chiller, processors can reduce their footprint or increase yield. This gives them a lot of flexibility in plant design so they can better maximize output," said Darin Chancellor, Senior Division Product Manager, Chilling/Heat Transfer at JBT Protein North America.

NEOCAT is also the first immersion chiller with an unloader that can be turned off during employee breaks without overloading the machine. This design feature results in increased uptime and fewer damaged birds for a better yield.

With NEOCAT, JBT will debut its new Clean-in-Place technology, which automates the chiller cleaning process to reduce labor costs, improve safety and ensure a more consistently sanitary environment.

"Typically chiller cleaning requires an average of four employees and several hours each day. By automating cleaning with Clean-in-Place technology, processors will only need one employee to operate the system," said Chancellor. "The cost savings is significant, but more importantly, eliminating manual cleaning also decreases the chance for accidents and improves food safety."

Clean-in-Place technology can also be added to any legacy JBT chiller in operation and can be customized to meet plant specifications.

"The introduction of NEOCAT and Clean-in-Place technology represents a major leap forward in whole bird chilling and we're excited to bring this solution to our valued customers," said Chancellor.

For more information about NEOCAT and Clean-in-Place technology, visit http://bit.ly/3paeWMg

About JBT

JBT Corporation (NYSE:JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,400 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries.

