Clear Capital Strengthens Leadership Team With Chief Data Scientist and VP of Product Management Hires

Real estate valuation and analytics fintech leader builds on momentum of recent product roll-outs; well-positioned to continue to meet industry demand

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Clear Capital, a real estate valuation and analytics fintech leader, today announced the expansion of its data science and product teams with two senior-level hires. Erik Allen joins Clear Capital as chief data scientist and Cathy Wright as vice president of product management. Together, Allen and Wright will work with their respective teams to build upon Clear Capital's strong momentum by supporting the company's mission of bringing the property valuation and mortgage finance industry into the 21st century.

As chief data scientist, Allen will spearhead data engineering and analytics efforts to extract, manage, and analyze information in order to create game-changing data and analytic products for the real estate industry. As vice president of product management, Wright will lead a team of product managers to grow the company's current offerings and ensure Clear Capital remains on the cutting edge of ways to help its customers. In addition, Wright will work closely alongside Clear Capital's ClearLabs division to support the launch of new, innovative products and drive strategic initiatives.

Despite the pandemic, 2020 was a year of growth for Clear Capital. In addition to expanding its team, Clear Capital has rolled out ClearCollateral® Review, a review system that automates collateral underwriting in compliance with internal credit policies and GSE guidelines, and introduced ClearLabs, an in-house innovation lab set out to solve the real estate and mortgage industry's most pressing challenges. Through ClearLabs, Clear Capital launched a nationwide Modern Appraisal solution that leverages mobile technology and non-appraisers in the property data collection process, as well as OwnerInsight, a free, consumer-friendly mobile tool that enables safe social distancing in the appraisal process.

"As the demand for Clear Capital's products and services continues to gain momentum, we're very proud to be in a position where we can focus on investing in and expanding our team," said Kenon Chen, executive vice president of corporate strategy at Clear Capital. "We're excited to bring these new hires on board to help further our commitment to innovation into 2021 and beyond."

In addition to Allen and Wright, Clear Capital also recently hired Shiraz Datta as product marketing director, technology and analytics; Rhonda Johnson as senior partner channel manager; and Heather Zeller as product marketing director, valuation services. With nearly five decades of combined experience, Datta, Johnson and Zeller will work together to solidify Clear Capital's product roadmap through 2021 - which includes refining a property analysis tool that enables accurate property valuations and quick geographic competency.

For more on Clear Capital and its innovative products and solutions, visit ClearCapital.com.

About Clear Capital

Our story began in the mountain town of Truckee, California 20 years ago, when we pioneered delightfully simple, web-based valuation technology solutions for an industry relying on paper. Today, we're grateful to call the nation's largest banks and financial institutions our customers. We've grown to more than 700 team members who share and embody our unwavering commitment to build a better way. As we continue our journey to modernize valuation, we'll hold on to our promise from day one: to go wherever it leads and do whatever it takes to serve our customers with remarkable technology and uncompromising service. Discover more at ClearCapital.com.

