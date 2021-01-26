Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division has won four major accolades, recognizing it as a "Great Place to Work." The awards, all decided by independent editorial panels, celebrate Wolters Kluwer GRC as a global employer that values its staff, recognizes and promotes talent from within and fosters a collaborative and high-performing culture. Wolters Kluwer GRC, which has introduced a number of innovations to help legal and banking professionals respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, has also won two leadership awards, recognizing the work of Wolters Kluwer GRC CEO, Richard Flynn, in leading the division.

Finance Monthly has named the division "Global Employer of the Year: Financial Technology Solutions, 2020", in its hotly contested FinTech Awards. Corporate Vision magazine, meanwhile, has judged Wolters Kluwer GRC to be the "FinTech Global Employer of the Year, 2020", as part of its well followed Technology Innovator Awards and "Financial Technology Employer of The Year", in its Global Business Awards, 2020. The magazine has also awarded the division its coveted "Best Workplace" accolade in its Corporate Coaching Recruitment Awards.

Following major success across all business areas throughout 2020, Flynn has also secured two competitive leadership awards. Corporate Vision has named him "Global Technology CEO of the Year" in its Technology Innovator Awards and CEO Monthly has awarded him its "Global Technology Solutions Chief Executive of the Year" accolade. In total, Wolters Kluwer GRC received more than 100 independently judged awards in 2020, recognizing excellence and innovation across the division's legal solutions business lines (CT Corporation and ELM Solutions), as well as its banking and regulatory compliance businesses (Compliance Solutions, Lien Solutions and Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting).

Finance Monthly is a global publication from the Universal Media stable, providing news, comment and analysis to more than 195,000 financial professionals each month. Corporate Vision, with a worldwide circulation of more than 155,000 business leaders and experts, and CEO Monthly are both published by AI Global Media.

"These highly competitive Best Place to Work awards reflect our commitment to providing our valued employees with a collaborative and inclusive environment in which talent is nurtured and rewarded. And such independent recognition is particularly valued given the challenges brought on by the pandemic," commented Richard Flynn. "With just under 4,000 employees globally in GRC, I am incredibly proud of how our team has risen to today's challenges in pursuit of client interests. We will continue to be an inspirational place for talented professionals to build a career. On behalf of Wolters Kluwer GRC I would like to sincerely thank CEO Monthly, Corporate Vision and Finance Monthly for these awards."

Wolters Kluwer GRC provides an array of expert solutions for legal and banking professionals to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk and increase efficiency. These solutions include customized offerings to address Covid-19 challenges. Lien Solutions' iLien for Main Street, for example, helps lenders optimize their due diligence and lien management efforts when securing loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the Main Street Lending Program. In addition, Compliance Solutions' Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus helps lenders' customers access critical stimulus funding. CT Corporation, meannwhile, has launched a Covid-19 resource center to provide businesses and law firms with international, federal and state legislative updates.

