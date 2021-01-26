Andersen Global enhances its presence in South Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with full-service accounting and tax consulting firm SAB&T Business Consulting (SAB&T), expanding the organization's coverage to nine additional cities in the country: Centurion, Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Durban, Kimberley, Nelspruit, Polokwane, Port Elizabeth and Rustenburg.

Founded in 1994, SAB&T's team of professionals serves individuals, SMEs and multinationals in various industries including agriculture, education, entertainment, hospitality, manufacturing, retail and technology.

"Our firm has developed strong relationships with our clients by providing best-in-class solutions and maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct and expertise since the birth of South Africa's democracy in 1994," Chief Operating Officer Fazel Sulaman said. "Our goal is to remain a leading firm by continuing to meet and exceed clients' expectations. We look forward to working with Andersen Global's member and collaborating firms regionally and globally."

"SAB&T's innovative approach to business and client-first mentality aligns with our organization's vision and culture," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Fazel and his team are experienced professionals with extensive local and international knowledge. This collaboration strengthens our position in the African market as we plan to add more coverage and resources regionally within the next year."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 241 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

