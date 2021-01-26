Oasis Systems LLC: Vice Admiral T.J. White, Former Commander of the U.S. 10th Fleet Cyber Command, Appointed to Oasis Systems' Board of Advisors

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / Oasis Systems, a leading provider of Information Technology, Systems Engineering, Specialized Engineering Solutions and Enterprise Applications to the Department of Defense and US Federal Agencies, announced today that Vice Admiral Timothy White (T.J.) has joined the company's Board of Advisers.

VADM White served a distinguished 33-year career in the United States Navy. As a flag officer, he has served as deputy director, Tailored Access Operations, NSA and as director for intelligence, U.S. Pacific Command. Admiral White's last tour was as Commander, Cyber National Mission Force, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet.

Tom Colatosti, Oasis Systems, CEO, said, "I am thrilled and honored to welcome Admiral White to the Oasis Systems' team. Admiral White brings a wealth of senior level experience, personal credibility, thought leadership and deep Cyber Security expertise to our mission".

Commenting on the appointment, Admiral White remarked, "I am excited to be part of the wonderful Oasis Systems team and look forward to working with their talented and dedicated professionals as they endeavor to keep America safe and secure."

His operational fleet tours include assignments as assistant cryptologist, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet in Manama, Bahrain, and assistant chief of staff for Information Operations, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge, home-ported in Yokosuka, Japan.

Admiral White has served on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations as the Joint Military Intelligence Program and Tactical Intelligence and Related Activities program resources director, as the deputy director of intelligence and chief of staff, Joint Functional Component Command-Network Warfare, U.S. Strategic Command, and as the director, Commander's Action Group at U.S. Cyber Command.

He was originally a surface warfare officer. He served aboard USS Missouri as electronic warfare officer, combat information center officer, and assistant operations officer. He was selected for re-designation as a cryptologic warfare officer, in 1992 and was assigned to the Operations Directorate at the National Security Agency, Fort Meade, Maryland.

His command tours include Naval Security Group Activity Bahrain and Navy Information Operations Command Maryland.

White is a 1987 graduate of the United States Naval Academy where he received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He holds a Master of Science in Systems Technology (Command, Control and Communications) from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University-Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington, District of Columbia. He is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI fellow.

His decorations include several personal awards and various campaign, unit, and service awards.

About Oasis Systems

Oasis Systems is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective, and quality Engineering Services; Enterprise Systems and Applications; Human Factors Engineering; Information Technology and Cyber Security; Professional Services; and Specialized Engineering Solutions to the Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies.

