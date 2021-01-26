BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo's AEC Removal of Forever Chemicals PFAS is Confirmed 99.995% Effective in Lab Analysis Performed at the University of Tennessee

AEC Features Dramatic Reduction in Carbon Footprint Associated with Disposal

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced new testing on its AEC water technology system, which has been proven to remove 99.9% of PFAS (so called "forever chemicals") from water in a single pass. PFAS chemicals are a new focus of the Biden Administration, who's nominee for EPA Administrator, Michael Regan, is being heralded by environmental groups for his work combatting PFAS contamination in North Carolina.

PFAS are a class of man-made chemical contaminants that are bioaccumulative and are associated with a host of serious health problems. Last week the US EPA announced it had issued "final regulatory determinations" to that will officially regulate safe levels of PFAS chemicals in drinking water.

Testing at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville showed that PFAS compounds are attracted and bound to the surface of the AEC's proprietary membranes, which in a single pass collect over 99.995%, such that less than one out of 50,000 PFAS molecules was able to penetrate the membrane.

Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Engineering commented, "This study confirms that the AEC is effective to selectively extract PFAS from water in an extraordinarily cost-effective way. Competing technologies reliant on carbon media create a significant amount of carbon waste that is often incinerated, releasing greenhouse gas emissions. This new study confirms the AEC reduces the waste produced to a fraction of the competition - imagine that to treat the same volume of water, while carbon solutions will create a truckload of spent carbon for disposal, our AEC system will create a waste product the size of a brief case."

Dennis P. Calvert, CEO at BioLargo commented, "With the recent EPA action and Biden Administration's focus on these 'forever chemicals,' our AEC technology is in a position to become an industry standard. Thankfully, our team recognized the need for efficient removal for PFAS early and has invested the last two years developing the AEC to a now ready for commercialization stage. We are preparing for commercial trials as soon as possible and have a number of municipal water agencies that want to work with us. We expect to share more information about our AEC as it progresses."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BLGO holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BLGO has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act - caution regarding forward looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626022/BioLargos-AEC-Removal-of-Forever-Chemicals-PFAS-is-Confirmed-99995-Effective-in-Lab-Analysis-Performed-at-the-University-of-Tennessee