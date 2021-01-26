Cority Strengthens Position as a Leader in Green Quadrant for EHS Software

Recognized by Independent Analyst Firm for its "integrated end-to-end EHSQ solutions platform," Cority makes a major move up as a Leader, demonstrates unparalleled market momentum

Toronto, Jan. 26, 2021, the global enterprise EHS software provider that empowers those who transform the way the world works, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Green Quadrant for EHS Software. This is the fourth consecutive year Cority has been recognized as a Leader in this benchmark report by independent research firm Verdantix.

The Green Quadrant EHS Software 2021 provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the 22 most prominent EHS software vendors in the industry. Based on the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, Cority made a significant move up the Leaders' quadrant, strengthening its position as a robust, integrated platform encompassing each functional area of EHS. Cority placed among the top two vendor scores for software Application Capabilities and earned the highest overall score for Market Momentum.



"Cority has established a comprehensive, end-to-end enterprise EHSQ platform, with strong market momentum," said Yaowen Ma, Principal Analyst, Verdantix. "Cority is well-suited to buyers seeking an integrated EHSQ platform to support enterprise-wide initiatives. EHS executives looking to strengthen their connected worker ecosystem of solutions can also look to Cority's open-architecture platform and established partnerships."

Verdantix recognized the strengths of Cority's integrated, true SaaS platform and powerful mobile applications with high scores in the following areas: Application & Data Centre Security, Master Data Management, Business Intelligence, Configurability, and Mobile Solutions.



High scores across all EHS and Quality software domains demonstrate the breadth and depth of the Cority platform.



Environmental - Verdantix noted Cority's strengths in Environmental Management solutions with "robust capabilities for firms seeking to build a solid foundation for environmental compliance information management." Cority achieved among the highest scores for its robust functionality in Air Emissions Compliance Management, GHG Emissions Management, Waste Management, and Chemicals Management.



Health - Cority earned the highest scores in Occupational Health and Industrial Hygiene and among the highest scores in Ergonomics.

Safety - Cority demonstrated strong leadership in the Safety domain with high scores for Incident Management, Safety Programme Management, and Contractor Safety Management.

Quality - Verdantix also noted Cority's strength in Quality Management, citing that Cority's Quality solution "helps firms conduct product defect and non-conformance reporting, initiate failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA), manage production part approval process (PPAP), and assess the cost of poor quality related to individual suppliers or manufacturers."

"We are honored to be recognized for our industry leadership in EHS and Quality," said Mark Wallace, President, and CEO, Cority. "This validation from Verdantix and our industry-leading market momentum, show that our consistent approach to investing in practical innovation that solves real customer challenges, and strong focus on empowering our customers to have better EHS performance, is a winning formula."

To reserve your copy of the Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2021, visit:

https://go.cority.com/green-quadrant-ehs-software-2021/



About Cority

Cority is the global enterprise EHS software provider that empowers those who transform the way the world works. For over 35 years, Cority has been powered by a spirit of innovation, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to integrity that enables our customers to achieve higher levels of operational and sustainable performance. With the most comprehensive, human-centered, and secure SaaS platform, Cority helps people and businesses thrive around the world. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com